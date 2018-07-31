Six Songs For Our Times By … Noga Erez

We took her concert at the upcoming Pop-Kultur Festival as an opportunity to ask the Isreali musician Noga Erez which songs she took as an inspiration for her own work. It turned out that they all have two things in common with her latest song „Bad Habits“: They are danceable and highly profound at the same time.

The music of Noga Erez is a moderate mix of escapism and awareness. Awareness of the political and social situation in one finds oneself today, especially in her own hometown Tel Aviv. So far she has expressed her feelings, her incomprehension and her anger rather subtly. But it seems as if she is now clearly giving free rein to this rage.

Apparently Noga Erez turned from passive to active aggression, at least in her new song „Bad Habits“. The video shows her as a rebellious underground fighter. She moves in a completely darkened shaft, all dressed in black. Her headlamp is the only light source, except for white flashes, which occasionally dazzle. If you want to take the warning „May Cause Seizures“ at the beginning of the video literally, you almost feel the danger of an epileptic seizure. But the meaning of these bright yellow letters becomes clear in another text line: „Got a habit of looking away but the warning shines neon.“ The time has come for action! With her words, her strongest weapon, she destroys her counterpart. She makes its life inane, meaningless – „and now you’re no one, fuck you.“

In spite of all this enragement it remains danceable electropop. And this is what also distinguishes the songs she selected for us: danceability and catchiness paired with depth and persuasiveness. Some of them have similarities to „Bad Habits“ in their furiousness, but some sound rather vulnerable and tender.

__________

Jorja Smith

„I Am“

Jorja Smith is such an intelligent musician. She represents femininity in its softer sense. I love the way her music and her looks feel so much the same, something very straight forward, real, out there but in a very gentle, humble, soft manner. There’s real depth in her voice, but no drama. She is brilliant. This song of the album Black Panther touched me immediately. „When you know what you’ve got, sacrifices ain’t that hard.“ So true. So, so true.

__________