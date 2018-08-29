Fever Ray sagt Tour ab / Statement

Erst kürzlich kündigte Fever Ray eine von SPEX präsentierte Tour für den Herbst an. Nun gab die Schwedin allerdings bekannt, sämtliche geplanten Konzerte aus gesundheitlichen Gründen absagen zu müssen. Tickets können ab sofort zurückgegeben werden.



Das offizielle Statement von Fever Ray im Wortlaut:

„Many of you know already that I’ve been struggling with general anxiety and panic attacks for a long time. For seven years I did not enter the stage, for five years I did not enter an airplane. It is a disorder that always lurks in the shadows that I have had to work carefully with and around, and that I never really know when it will strike or how much it will affect me. I am very thankful for the past seven months, that I have been able to tour and to meet you wonderful and amazing people. The last month though has been rough and my anxiety has started to escalate. I will now have to take a break from touring to take care of myself and restore my health. We are canceling the forthcoming shows this autumn. It is a difficult decision because I love my band and my crew, and I am so grateful for the love we have received from all of you while when doing this show. Hope to see you soon.“

Bereits gekaufte Tickets können ab sofort bei den jeweiligen Vorverkaufsstellen zurückgegeben werden und werden vollständig erstattet.

Wir wünchen selbstverständlich gute Besserung und viel Kraft.